Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $545.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.33 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.