Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

