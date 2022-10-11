Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $9,893,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $8,312,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $5,682,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.