HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

