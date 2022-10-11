4,485 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 413,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

