HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 475 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

