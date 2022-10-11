HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,108 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

EVH opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

