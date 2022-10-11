DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

