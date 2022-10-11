Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $229.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.