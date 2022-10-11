Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

