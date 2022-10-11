Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 206 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.09.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

FDX stock opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

