Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
