TheStreet Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to D+

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.3 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $607.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,539.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gladstone Commercial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

