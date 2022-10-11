TheStreet Upgrades Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) to B

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Down 0.1 %

PPIH opened at $9.40 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

