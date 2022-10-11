Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 546,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after buying an additional 476,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 287,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

