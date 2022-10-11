Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.01 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

