Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

