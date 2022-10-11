Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
