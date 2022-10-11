Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of WRE opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 271,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,535,000 after buying an additional 45,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

