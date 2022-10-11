Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.4 %

PRGS stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

