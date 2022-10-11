The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

