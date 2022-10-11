Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

