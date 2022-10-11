Csenge Advisory Group Has $720,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.62 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

