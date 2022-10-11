ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 16,258 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

