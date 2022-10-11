Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,093 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

NYSE JPM opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $307.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

