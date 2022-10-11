Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $421.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

