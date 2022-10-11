Riverview Trust Co Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

