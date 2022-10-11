Csenge Advisory Group Sells 31,051 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,051 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.63% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NUAG opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

