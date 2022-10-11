Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 265 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

