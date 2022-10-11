Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

