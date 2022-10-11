Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 1,827 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $196.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $216.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

