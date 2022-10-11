Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 6,229 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

