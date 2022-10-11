30,940 Shares in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARDC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 628.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 187,821 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at $451,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

ARDC opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.