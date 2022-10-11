Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,145.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,186 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.