Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.31 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,598 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Equifax by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 20.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.63 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average of $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

