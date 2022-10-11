Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 24,562 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

