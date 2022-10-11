Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 60,316 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

