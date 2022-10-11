Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $108,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 3.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

