Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

