Advisor Resource Council Acquires 752 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

