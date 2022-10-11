CyOp Protocol (CYOP) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

CyOp Protocol (CYOP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. CyOp Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $144,088.00 worth of CyOp Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyOp Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyOp Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CyOp Protocol Profile

CyOp Protocol’s genesis date was November 16th, 2021. CyOp Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. CyOp Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cyopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyOp Protocol’s official website is cyop.io.

Buying and Selling CyOp Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CyOp Protocol (CYOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyOp Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CyOp Protocol is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $171,003.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyop.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyOp Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyOp Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyOp Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

