Banana Task Force Ape Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week (BTFA)

Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Banana Task Force Ape has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $12,243.00 worth of Banana Task Force Ape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banana Task Force Ape has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Banana Task Force Ape token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Banana Task Force Ape Profile

Banana Task Force Ape’s launch date was April 3rd, 2022. Banana Task Force Ape’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Banana Task Force Ape’s official Twitter account is @bananatfa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banana Task Force Ape’s official message board is medium.com/@bananatfa. Banana Task Force Ape’s official website is www.bananataskforceape.com.

Buying and Selling Banana Task Force Ape

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Task Force Ape has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Task Force Ape is 0.00000125 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $549.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bananataskforceape.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Task Force Ape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Task Force Ape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Task Force Ape using one of the exchanges listed above.

