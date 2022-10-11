Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) Market Capitalization Achieves $948,354.44

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $948,354.44 and $73,102.00 worth of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sao Paulo FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Token Profile

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,732,000 tokens. The official website for Sao Paulo FC Fan Token is socios.com. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sao Paulo FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 1,732,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token is 0.56524072 USD and is down -15.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $100,835.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sao Paulo FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sao Paulo FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sao Paulo FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

