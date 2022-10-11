Fat Cat Killer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (KILLER)

Fat Cat Killer (KILLER) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Fat Cat Killer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fat Cat Killer has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fat Cat Killer has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $135,900.00 worth of Fat Cat Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fat Cat Killer’s launch date was May 17th, 2022. Fat Cat Killer’s total supply is 474,891,028,708,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,403,299,568,147 tokens. The official website for Fat Cat Killer is fatcatkiller.com. The Reddit community for Fat Cat Killer is https://reddit.com/r/fatcatkiller. Fat Cat Killer’s official Twitter account is @fat_cat_killer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fat Cat Killer (KILLER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fat Cat Killer has a current supply of 474,891,028,708,765 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fat Cat Killer is 0.00000032 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $128,682.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fatcatkiller.com/.”

