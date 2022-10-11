Vader Protocol (VADER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Vader Protocol (VADER) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Vader Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $69,210.00 worth of Vader Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vader Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vader Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vader Protocol

Vader Protocol was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Vader Protocol’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,210,016,842 tokens. The official website for Vader Protocol is www.vaderprotocol.io. Vader Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vaderprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vader Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@vaderprotocol. The Reddit community for Vader Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/vader_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vader Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vader Protocol (VADER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vader Protocol has a current supply of 25,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vader Protocol is 0.00028324 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49,054.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaderprotocol.io/.”



