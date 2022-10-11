MatrixETF (MDF) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.18 Million

MatrixETF (MDF) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. MatrixETF has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $10,682.00 worth of MatrixETF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MatrixETF has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One MatrixETF token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MatrixETF Token Profile

MatrixETF launched on September 15th, 2021. MatrixETF’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. MatrixETF’s official Twitter account is @matrixetf and its Facebook page is accessible here. MatrixETF’s official message board is matrixetf.medium.com. MatrixETF’s official website is www.matrixetf.finance.

Buying and Selling MatrixETF

According to CryptoCompare, “MatrixETF (MDF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MatrixETF has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MatrixETF is 0.00116931 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50,735.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.matrixetf.finance/.”

