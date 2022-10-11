ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. ReSource Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $33,022.00 worth of ReSource Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReSource Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReSource Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ReSource Protocol Token Profile

ReSource Protocol’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. ReSource Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,063,362 tokens. ReSource Protocol’s official message board is re-source.medium.com. ReSource Protocol’s official Twitter account is @resource_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReSource Protocol is resource.finance.

ReSource Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReSource Protocol (SOURCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ReSource Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ReSource Protocol is 0.22044746 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,815.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://resource.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReSource Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReSource Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReSource Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

