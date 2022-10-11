Alpha Genesis (AGEN) Trading Down 50.4% This Week

Alpha Genesis (AGEN) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Alpha Genesis has a total market cap of $925,318.17 and approximately $9,204.00 worth of Alpha Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Genesis has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Genesis token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Genesis

Alpha Genesis was first traded on May 31st, 2022. Alpha Genesis’ total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000,000,000 tokens. Alpha Genesis’ official Twitter account is @alphgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Genesis’ official website is alphagenesis.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Genesis (AGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpha Genesis has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Genesis is 0.00000001 USD and is down -10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,799.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphagenesis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

