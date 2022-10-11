Dexpools (DXP) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Dexpools (DXP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Dexpools has a market cap of $1.36 million and $17,511.00 worth of Dexpools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexpools token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dexpools has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dexpools alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dexpools Profile

Dexpools’ genesis date was April 11th, 2022. Dexpools’ total supply is 6,000,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Dexpools is https://reddit.com/r/dexpools and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dexpools’ official Twitter account is @dexpools and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dexpools is dexpools.medium.com. The official website for Dexpools is dexpools.com.

Buying and Selling Dexpools

According to CryptoCompare, “Dexpools (DXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dexpools has a current supply of 6,000,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dexpools is 0.22853991 USD and is down -12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,110.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexpools.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexpools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dexpools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dexpools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DXPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dexpools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexpools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.