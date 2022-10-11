Melos Studio (MELOS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $514,829.00

Melos Studio (MELOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Melos Studio has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Melos Studio token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Melos Studio has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $514,829.00 worth of Melos Studio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melos Studio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Melos Studio Profile

Melos Studio’s genesis date was October 31st, 2020. Melos Studio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,057,534 tokens. Melos Studio’s official website is melos.studio. Melos Studio’s official Twitter account is @melos_studio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melos Studio’s official message board is blog.melos.studio.

Melos Studio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melos Studio (MELOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Melos Studio has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Melos Studio is 0.01631244 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $774,291.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://melos.studio.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melos Studio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melos Studio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melos Studio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MELOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Melos Studio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melos Studio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.