Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.44 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

